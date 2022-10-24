CONCORD, NH (WWLP) – Officials provided an update to the public on the 2019 murder of Harmony Montgomery.

According to NBC News, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the 2019 murder of Harmony Montgomery.

The Attorney General and Chief Aldenberg delivered a statement about the case at around 1 p.m., at the Manchester Police Department located at 405 Valley Street in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Harmony was last seen in 2019, when her biological father, Adam Montgomery, took custody after a time in Massachusetts foster care, but she wasn’t reported missing until 2021. In early January 2022, Adam Montgomery was arrested and charged in Manchester, New Hampshire with second-degree assault, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of Harmony.

If you have any information you are asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.