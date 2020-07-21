Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- Federal Officials have planned a Tuesday press conference to announce charges that stem from a public corruption racketeering conspiracy.

Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney David DeVillers will hold a news conference with the FBI at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, his office stated in a press release.

In the release, officials say they will announce charges related to $60 million in bribes to a state official and associates.

A federal source confirms the arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder, republican strategist Matt Borges, Jeff Longstreth, Juan Cespedes and Neil Clark in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme apparently involving House Bill 6. A sealed indictment was requested by federal authorities.

2019’s House Bill 6 was a “Clean Air Act” that contained a bailout for two nuclear power plants managed by FirstEnergy. There was a controversial effort to block it from going into effect that included accusations of assault on petitioners, bribery, and scare ads involving China. The bill eventually passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last summer.

FBI agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” on Householder’s property in Glenford in southeastern Ohio, FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren said, without providing details. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed it was assisting the FBI at Householder’s farm.

A Perry County Sheriff’s Office cruiser sits at the end of the driveway at a Larry Householder property in Perry County.

PHOTO: NBC4 Photographer Gregory O’Leary

