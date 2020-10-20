Ohio man arrested after allegedly pointing guns at hotel clerk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police recovered two firearms and arrested one person early Tuesday morning after a disturbance at a hotel on State Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 4:20 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of State Street where they arrested a man holding a firearm and an additional magazine.

An investigation revealed that 36-year-old Eddie Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio was allegedly involved in an argument with the hotel clerk and allegedly pulled out two firearms and pointed them at the clerk who then fought back. Walsh said they ended up on the sidewalk where a retired Sheriff’s Deputy from eastern Massachusetts intervened in the disturbance. The clerk was able to get one of the firearms away from Payne and handed it to the retired Deputy. Payne then allegedly pointed the other firearm at both of them before running away.

Officers located Payne hiding in a car with the second firearm and an additional magazine. He was arrested and is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license (two counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device (three counts)

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Assault and battery