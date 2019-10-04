Ohio University suspends all fraternities

(WLWT) Ohio’s Miami University has suspended all fraternities on campus following a hazing investigation.

The investigation led to misdemeanor charges of hazing and assault against 18 fraternity members. The men face a total of 68 charges stemming from an initiation event last March.

A pledge said he was blindfolded along with 24 other pledges, and led into a “war room.” He claimed he was thrown to the ground, had beer spit in his face and was forced to do pushups while being kicked, according to an investigative report released by Miami University.

The victim went on to say seven men hit him with a paddle that had spikes and grooves and at least one hit him with his pants down because “it’s tradition.” Eventually he told someone, “Call 911, I feel like I’m going to die.”

The pledge said he spent about seven hours in the hospital with a blood alcohol content of .231. That’s nearly three times the legal limit.

