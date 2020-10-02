On ‘Dateline’ an indie horror film gets a real-life plot twist

(NBC News) —Tonight on “Dateline,” when actress Wyn Reed auditions for the indie horror movie, “From the Dark,” she impresses the directors and lands the role of a young woman who shoots an assailant in self-defense. After filming wraps, a real-life plot twist reveals Wyn isn’t whom she says she is, as the cast learns their lead actress has been charged with killing her uncle.

Tonight’s all-new episode features exclusive footage of the never-before-released film.

You know what they say, art imitates life imitates art…

More tonight on an ALL-NEW #Dateline at 10/9c with @Dateline_Keith.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

This is a horror movie. Oh yes. A horror movie with all its requisite darkness. Its setting, its spine-chilling story, its disturbing characters. But, really, where does performance end, and reality begin?

OPERATOR: Jackson County 911 emergency.

OPERATOR: Tell me what the emergency is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: All I can tell you is a gun went off.

This is also a story about family. About ambition, accomplishment, sharing.

OPERATOR: Are you in danger?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

OPERATOR: Okay, is the person that did the firing of the weapon, are they there now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

So yes, a horror movie.

