“Once again, our court system fails us” Springfield Mayor reacts to release of repeat violent offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has requested an immediate dangerousness hearing for a repeat violent offender after he was released on a $5,000 cash bail by a District Court Clerk.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 33-year-old Derek Lopez was arrested on Tuesday on an arrest warrant for two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
In July Lopez allegedly chased two victims in his car near the Armory Street rotary while allegedly pointing a gun out his window. He was released on a $5,000 cash bail.
Walsh said Lopez has been arrested by Springfield Police officers 16 times in his adult life, including four times on firearms charges. He also has 60 adult arraignments and is currently under indictment in Hampden Superior Court with a pending case for conspiracy to violate drug law from a 2018 arrest involving trafficking heroin.
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has filed for a dangerousness hearing and is looking to revoke his conditions of release on his pending drug conspiracy charges.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released the following statements on the issue:
“It’s unbelievable, beyond frustrating and it’s turned into anger. We were able to tell these victims this dangerous repeat offender was arrested and within eight hours he’s back on the street to torment our citizens. He is a dangerous man and should be held.”– Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
“Once again, our court system fails us – how can a District Court Clerk let this repeat violent criminal offender out on only $5,000 bail?! If a bad guy like this doesn’t get kicked up for a dangerousness hearing to be held – then who does! We cannot have these victims continue to live in fear of their lives. Commissioner Clapprood and I hope and pray that nothing happens to these victims. We need our court system to do the right thing here for our Springfield community. We just can’t have our brave and dedicated officers putting their lives on the line to arrest individuals like this, just to have the revolving door court system let them right back out on our streets and neighborhoods to wreak havoc. This lawlessness must stop! Consequences and accountability need to be the rule of the day.”-Mayor Domenic Sarno