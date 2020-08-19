“Once again, our court system fails us” Springfield Mayor reacts to release of repeat violent offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has requested an immediate dangerousness hearing for a repeat violent offender after he was released on a $5,000 cash bail by a District Court Clerk.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 33-year-old Derek Lopez was arrested on Tuesday on an arrest warrant for two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In July Lopez allegedly chased two victims in his car near the Armory Street rotary while allegedly pointing a gun out his window. He was released on a $5,000 cash bail.

Walsh said Lopez has been arrested by Springfield Police officers 16 times in his adult life, including four times on firearms charges. He also has 60 adult arraignments and is currently under indictment in Hampden Superior Court with a pending case for conspiracy to violate drug law from a 2018 arrest involving trafficking heroin.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has filed for a dangerousness hearing and is looking to revoke his conditions of release on his pending drug conspiracy charges.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released the following statements on the issue:

“It’s unbelievable, beyond frustrating and it’s turned into anger. We were able to tell these victims this dangerous repeat offender was arrested and within eight hours he’s back on the street to torment our citizens. He is a dangerous man and should be held.” – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood