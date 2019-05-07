One arrested after 20 dirt bikers allegedly drive recklessly through Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday night in Chicopee after he was allegedly driving recklessly with a group of dirt bikers, ATVs, and motorcyclists.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were told about a group of people riding dirtbikes and quads coming from Springfield into Chicopee at 4:35 p.m.

Wilk said the bikes were driving in and out of traffic, creating a disturbance, and endangering the lives of others. An officer on duty was able to find about 20 dirtbikes, motorcycles, and ATVs in the area of Fanjoy Drive and Fairview Cemetary.

The officer was able to stop a rider, who was later identified as 29-year-old Andy Peralta. He allegedly told police he hadn’t ridden with the group before Tuesday and he knew their driving was putting others in danger.

Peralta was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. His motorcycle was towed, and he was later released on $290 bail.

Two other drivers who had ridden with the group were also stopped. As a result, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old from Springfield were issued criminal citations for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation.

Anyone who sees the group in the city is asked to call the Chicopee police at 413-594-1700.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.