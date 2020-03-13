One arrested after allegedly breaking into car, stealing 5 credit cards in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – One person was arrested after an Enfield resident reported to police that three suspects broke into his car at the Pride in Longmeadow early Friday morning.

According to Longmeadow Police, around 3 a.m. an Enfield resident came up to a Longmeadow Sergeant and told him about three people who broke into his car and that they were believed to be running in Enfield but near the state line.

Enfield and Longmeadow police set up a perimeter and K9 Kodi started to track the suspect in Enfield.

Police later found out that the suspect had five credit cards, from a resident, in Longmeadow. Police contacted the resident from Shady Knoll Drive and it was confirmed that his credit cards were stolen from his unlocked car.

The suspect is facing charges in both Longmeadow and Enfield. Longmeadow police will continue to investigate the other suspects and victims.

According to Longmeadow police, they believe there are several groups of people breaking into cars in the area and are urging residents to lock their vehicles and alert the police if anything suspicious happens.