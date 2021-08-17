One arrested after Arson and Bomb Squad investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad lead to the arrest of 28-year-old Jordan Depina Monday.

The investigation follows an incident from July 29th when officers conducted a wellness check on a resident. While at the apartment complex located on Willow Street, officers noticed the sound of smoke detectors going off and the smell of something actively burning. The resident of the apartment was later identified as Depina.

When approached by police about the signs of fire, Depina allegedly denied officers permission to enter his apartment before they reportedly forced their way in. Inside the apartment, officers found evidence of a recently put out fire. The Springfield Fire Department was then called to clear the site of the alleged fire.

Depina is being charged with Arson of a Dwelling/House.