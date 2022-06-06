HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested after police were called to a fight at Key Foods.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday police were called to Key Foods located at 13 Cabot Street for a report of two men involved in a physical altercation. The caller told police dispatch that one of the men, later identified as 29-year-old Nelson Cruz, had a gun on him.

When officers arrived, Cruz ran away on foot. He was found in the wood line behind Key Foods and he was ordered to show his hands and to stop. After refusing to comply, a foot pursuit began. Two detectives confronted Cruz, and again ordered him to stop, he complied.

A loaded Beretta 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was located with the help of a West Springfield Police K-9 unit.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Cruz was arrested and charged with the following: