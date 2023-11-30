GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Gardner were led through multiple central Massachusetts towns after a man from Spencer allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital.

The Ashburnham Fire Department said the man tried to get into the ER at Heywood Hospital at around 5:40 Wednesday night. The man assaulted EMS staff as well as a civilian and escaped by stealing the ambulance.

Gardner police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Harrison Barjolo of Spencer. The ambulance was pursued by police from Gardner through Hubbardston. Police confirmed that the ambulance struck one vehicle.

Barjolo ultimately drove the ambulance back to the hospital… where it crashed outside the ambulance bay. Barjolo was arrested and is facing numerous charges.