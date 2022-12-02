GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Northampton is in custody Friday after an altercation at the Mobile station in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police Lieutenant Daniel McCarthy told 22News the department received numerous 911 calls over an altercation at the Mobile station. 42- year-old Carlos Benvenutty was on his way back to Northampton with a friend when he saw the gas station attendant leave his register to change the gas prices outside. Benvenutty took that opportunity to go behind the register and take a bundle of cash for the cash drop.

The attendant told police he Benvenutty behind the register and watched the video immediately when he came back in. The attendant saw Benvenutty take the money and the two confronted each other outside. When police arrived, they were able to retrieve the cash from the passengers seat of the car where Benvenutty was sitting. He was charged with larceny from a building, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.