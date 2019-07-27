One arrested after police seize drugs, cash and stolen firearm in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized drugs, cash and a stolen firearm during an arrest Friday afternoon.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Dahu Joseph was arrested around 12:30 Friday afternoon after detectives executed a search warrant at his home at 57 Leyfred Terrance.

Detectives found crack cocaine, an illegal stolen firearm with ammo and cash at the residence.

Joseph is facing multiple charges, including: