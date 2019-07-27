One arrested after police seize drugs, cash and stolen firearm in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized drugs, cash and a stolen firearm during an arrest Friday afternoon.
Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Dahu Joseph was arrested around 12:30 Friday afternoon after detectives executed a search warrant at his home at 57 Leyfred Terrance.
Detectives found crack cocaine, an illegal stolen firearm with ammo and cash at the residence.
Joseph is facing multiple charges, including:
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession of a firearm without an ID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime
- Receiving stolen property less than $1,200