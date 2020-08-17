One arrested in connection with Springfield homicide, police searching for second suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by Springfield detectives has led to an arrest warrant being issued for a murder suspect in connection with Friday night’s shooting on Central Street that killed one and injured another.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 400 block of Central Street for a shot spotter activation around 8:45 p.m. where located two gunshot victims. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center. A 19-year-old man passed away due to his injuries at the hospital and the other gunshot victim, 27-year-old Andre Blanton, is expected to survive his injuries.

An investigation determined that the homicide victim and the suspect were involved in an argument and a physical fight before the shooting. Shortly after, both men exchanged gunfire. According to Walsh, the 19-year-old victim was shot and the suspect got into the car, drove in reverse, and ran over the victim dragging him for several feet.

Blanton, who was also shot during the exchange, then allegedly retrieved a firearm that was dropped and began shooting at the homicide suspect who was speeding away. A K9 officer and K9 Blek recovered one of the firearms used near Hickory Street.

Walsh said homicide detectives arrested Blanton at Baystate Medical Center for various firearm charges around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He remains at the hospital and is recovering from gunshot wounds including an accidentally self-inflicted wound.

The second suspect, who is currently not being publicly identified, is still at large.

Blanton is charged with the following:

Firearm-armed assault to murder

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the homicide.