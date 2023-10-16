BOSTON (WWLP) – A Norwood man was arrested on Sunday in Dorchester after a loaded firearm and drugs were seized.

According to the Boston Police Department, at 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of 148 Harvard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Officers were provided with a description of what the suspect with the firearm looked like.

As another officer arrived at the incident, he observed a suspect who matched the description. The officer tried to talk to the suspect, who then refused and continued to walk away. The officer was able to stop the suspect performed a pat frisk, and felt a firearm on the person.

With assistance, the suspect, 29-year-old Terrell Harris of Norwood was placed in handcuffs. After the officers searched Harris, a Ruger Security-9 with one round in the chamber and eleven rounds in the magazine in his front jacket pocket. Officers also found 21 plastic bags with what is believed to be crack cocaine inside, as well as two plastic bags believed to be heroin.

Harris was placed under arrest and was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Resisting arrest

Possession with intent to distribute class A and class B

Harris will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.