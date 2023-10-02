MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Montgomery on Friday after a domestic disturbance.
According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, on Friday evening, officers were sent to a domestic disturbance on Thomas Road in Montgomery.
After the investigation, a man was taken into custody. He will be arraigned Monday morning at Westfield District Court.
