One arrested, one dead after stabbing in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested following a deadly stabbing in Holyoke Friday.

According to Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, Holyoke police were called to 515 High Street Friday for a report of a stabbing.

Leydon said when officers go to the area they found a man, who has been identified as 21-year-old Miguel Maroto of Holyoke, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Maroto was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died a short time later. The suspect, 20-year-old Steven Maitlin of Holyoke, was identified by police a short time later and arrested.

Leydon said it seems that Maroto had an altercation with Maitlin outside of a convenience store in the area before the stabbing took place.

Maitlin is charged with murder and is expected to be arraigned sometime Monday in Holyoke District Court.

Holyoke police and state police with the DA’s office is looking into what led up to the incident.

