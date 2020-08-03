One arrested, warrant issued for second suspect after breaking and entering in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested and an arrest warrant was issued for a second person after a breaking and entering in Wilbraham early Sunday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, a resident of Scenic Drive in Wilbraham called dispatch around 12:03 a.m. and reported that two men were in his house robbing it.

When officers arrived they cleared the house and didn’t locate the men inside the home. After talking with the resident, police said one of the individuals was at the residence earlier in the day and was known to the homeowner.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the first suspect and identified and issued an arrest warrant for the second suspect. Officers from Hampden, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, and Massachusetts State Police K9 assisted with the investigation.

Both suspects are from Springfield and will be charged with the following;