SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on State and Dresden Street on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation and found an adult man gunshot victim in the area of State and Dresden Street and provided first aid.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

It is asked that if you have any information about the incident, call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7–4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.