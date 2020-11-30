One dead after shooting in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the two gunshot victims who was shot on Keith Street in Springfield Friday night has died.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, at 8:25 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Keith Street where they located a first gunshot victim who was taken to Baystate Medical Center and a second gunshot victim who was privately taken to Mercy Medical Center. Walsh said the second gunshot victim who was taken to Mercy, a man, died from his injuries Friday night.

The first gunshot victim who was taken to Baystate suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

