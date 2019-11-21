One dead after shooting on Glendell Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The person who was shot on Glendell Terrace in Springfield Wednesday night has died.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the area of Glendell Terrace and Horace Street around 7:00 p.m. where they found that victim shot. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The police department’s Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.