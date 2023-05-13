HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a shooting on Lyman Street in Holyoke on Saturday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Holyoke Police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation of multiple shots around Lyman Street and High Street.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim on Lyman Street. Another report was received about a second victim that was entering the Holyoke Medical Center.

The victim that was found on Lyman Street has died. This shooting is currently being investigated by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.