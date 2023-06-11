SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a shooting took place on the 300 block of Orange Street Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of Orange Street at 2:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man gunshot victim.

The victim was sent to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit. If you have any information about this incident, call their Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.