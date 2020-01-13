One dead after shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A man is dead after being shot on Sargeant Street Saturday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, police found 21-year-old Racquese Wright of Springfield suffering from apparent gunshot woods in the area of 133 Sargeant Street.

The victim was found after police heard multiple gunshots in the area of 131 Sargeant Street. Wright was taken to Holyoke Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Holyoke Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the homicide.