SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after a shooting took place on the 100 block of Spring Street on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation and found two men gunshot victims on the 100 block of Spring Street.

The two men were sent to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries, where one of the victims died. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting. It is asked that if you have any information about the incident, call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.