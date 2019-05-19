One dead after stabbing on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after he was stabbed in Springfield Saturday evening.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that officers were called to a disturbance on the 900-1100 blocks of Boston Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found the man who had died after being stabbed.

The Springfield Homicide Unit is looking into what led up to this deadly stabbing. The name of the victim has not been released.

When our 22News crew arrived at Boston Road around 8:30 p.m., there were over a dozen police investigating.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.