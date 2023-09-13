PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has died following a stabbing on Melville Street in Pittsfield Tuesday night.

According to Pittsfield Police, officers were called to the intersection of Melville Street and First Street around 10:45 p.m. for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old Pittsfield man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been announced. Police believe this was not a random act and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Pittsfield Police along with State Police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-448-9706, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).