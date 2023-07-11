SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been identified following a deadly shooting on Commonwealth Avenue last week.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, July 7, Springfield Police received a report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

When police arrived they found both individuals involved in the altercation that led to the ShotSpotter activation. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 56-year-old Elias Cruz of Springfield.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.