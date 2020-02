HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in Hartford early Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the Hartford Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers were called to Majestic Lounge for a report of shots fired. Police said no arrests have been made and there is no information on a suspect shooter.

This is an active investigation. 22News will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.