PROSPECT, CT. (WWLP) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Prospect, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police say that the incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers made contact with the individual while heading to a report of a suspicious incident. One officer fired their gun, killing the individual.

Police have not provided information on what happened before the shooting. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.