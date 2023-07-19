HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – One man is dead and another is injured after a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night in Hartford.

The shooting occurred on Barbour Street where police found two victims, one was unresponsive and one was able to speak. Police said both of the men were shot multiple times.

One victim, 20-year-old Marion Edwards of Windsor, died after being taken to the hospital. The other victim, a 70-year-old man, is in critical condition.

After viewing surveillance footage of the shooting, police do not believe the victims were the intended targets.

The shooting marks the fourth homicide in Hartford in four days and seven people have been shot since Saturday.