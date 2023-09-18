PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – One man is dead and a teenager is injured after a police pursuit in Providence.

Michael Pinto, 40, was wanted on active felony arrest warrants, and both Pinto and his teenage daughter were in the vehicle during the 20-mile pursuit.

Officers opened fire when Pinto allegedly reversed his car onto the sidewalk, where a pedestrian was standing. Pinto was shot dead, his daughter was shot in the leg, and the pedestrian was also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

All of the officers involved in firing at Pinto have been placed on administrative leave, as State Police and the Attorney General’s Office investigate.