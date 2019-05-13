One injured after shooting on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was seriously injured during a shooting on Union Street in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police Lt. Scott Richard told 22News, police were called to 715 Union Street at around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a shot spotter activation.

Richard said when police got there they found a gunshot victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Richard said as of 6:30 a.m. Monday the man was out of surgery and in stable condition.

