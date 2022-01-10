One injured after shooting; police ask for the public’s help

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police report that one person has been injured in a shooting at Elting Circle in Holyoke.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by the Holyoke Police Department, on Saturday at around 3 a.m., Holyoke Police received numerous 9-1-1 calls pertaining to shots fired with injury in the area of Elting Circle. When officers arrived witnesses directed them to the shooting victim and officers began to administer first aid. The unnamed victim, while conscious at the time, had an injury in his abdomen area.

Police report that the suspected gunman was 45-year-old Wilfredo Dejesus, who had left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was brought to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Dejesus. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Holyoke Police immediately at (413)322-6900.

Dejesus is wanted for: