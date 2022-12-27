SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Garland Street around 1:00 a.m. Saturday for a SpotSpotter report. When they arrived to the area, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

The victim’s vehicle, three other nearby cars and a home were hit by the gunfire. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.