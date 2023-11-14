SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Salem on Monday morning.
According to the Salem Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of Horton Street and Jefferson Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
One man was wounded and is recovering in a local hospital. There is no word yet on any arrests.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.