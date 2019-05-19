One man arrested after alleged stabbing incident, victim found near Club Aquarius

by: Ariana Tourangeau, Jenna Reyes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near a Springfield night club early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to Club Aquarius, located on the 1200 block of State Street around 2:10 a.m.

According to Walsh, officers were breaking up a fight when they found the stabbing victim.

Walsh said the victim was brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

He added that one person was arrested who was not directly involved in the fight. 

His name will be released Monday after he is arraigned, according to Walsh.

