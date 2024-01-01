DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Dorchester has died after a shooting took place early Monday morning.

According to the Boston Police Department, at 5:28 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to 34 High Street in Dorchester for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died due to his injuries.

It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members who want to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).