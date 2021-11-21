One man dead on Albemarle Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning the Springfield Police Department was called to Albemarle Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Local law enforcement officials said that the incident took place around the 0-100 block of Albemarle St.

It is said that the victim was an adult man inside of a vehicle, and he was given medical treatment until he died from his injuries. The Springfield Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident, at this time there is no additional information is available.

22News will update this post once more information is available.