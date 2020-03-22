One man sent to hospital after stabbing incident on Kensington Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Police Department says one man went to the hospital after a stabbing incident involving two people Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the person stabbed in the incident was taken to Baystate with serious injuries.

Walsh told 22News that at 3:20 pm Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance call where there was a fight between two people on Kensington Avenue. One of them was stabbed in the incident.

Springfield Police are still investigating.