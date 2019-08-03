One man shot at Dwight St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Springfield Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Dwight Street for a report of a shooting around 10:00 p.m.

According to Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek, a suspect is not yet in custody.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Dwight Street was closed while officers investigated the incident, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it’s available.