SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield on Sunday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 9:00 p.m., a gunshot victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center following a shooting on Hebron Street.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is still unknown as well as what led up to the shooting.

22News is covering the story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.