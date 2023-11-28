GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been one month since 33-year-old Aaron Pennington of Gardner was charged with the murder of his wife but has still not been found.

Pennington is believed to have murdered his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, at their home on Cherry Street in Gardner on October 22. Neighbors called 911 after the couple’s four children came to their door crying. When officers arrived, Breanne was found dead in their home and Aaron was nowhere to be found.

Pennington is an Air Force veteran. He has blonde hair, and blue eyes, is 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 175 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

The most recent photo of Aaron Pennington (Credit: Worcester District Attorney’s office) Aaron Pennington

Investigators later discovered that the couple was having marital issues for some time and Breanne was planning to move to Texas with their children to get away from Aaron.

Since the discovery of Breanne’s body, police have been searching for Aaron in Worcester County. A vehicle he was believed to be driving was found unoccupied by a hunter on October 23 near Camp Collier in Gardner. State Police conducted extensive searches throughout the area over several days, including inside Lake Wampanoag located nearby, but did not find him.

The last publicly announced search for Pennington was on October 31 but no new information has been revealed since that day.

Massachusetts State Police were asking anyone in the area around Camp Collier who has trail cameras to check them and report any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees Aaron Pennington or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.