Police officer taken to hospital after brief stolen car chase in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One Agawam police officer was taken to the hospital and two juveniles were arrested after a brief stolen car chase early Tuesday morning.

Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia told 22News one Agawam police officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

According to Lt. Bonafilia, around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Morningside Circle for a report of a stolen car.

Officers were able to find the suspect’s car which was allegedly stolen out of Springfield as well as another stolen car from Agawam in the area of Main Street.

Lt. Bonafilia said the suspects allegedly refused to stop their cars after officers attempted to stop them.

One car chase ended after one of the suspects entered Route 57 rotary the wrong way and collided with an Agawam police cruiser while the other car managed to evade police said Lt. Bonafilia.

During the chase, another police cruiser was also struck.

Photo: Agawam PD

Agawam police arrested the two juveniles on outstanding warrants and numerous other motor vehicle charges.