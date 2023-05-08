CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been charged after driving an unregistered vehicle and improperly storing a firearm in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police were patrolling the Walmart parking lot on Friday when they saw a Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary New Jersey license plate that showed it belonged to a Toyota Rav4. The officer stopped the vehicle on Memorial Drive and learned the vehicle was recently purchased but not registered or insured.

Due to having no registration, the vehicle was towed. During an inventory search, officers found a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. The driver does have a valid license to carry, but the firearm was seized for not being properly stored. The driver was criminally charged for the incident.