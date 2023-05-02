SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after a shooting inside an apartment on Union Street Sunday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the apartment for a report of shots fired inside the building. When they arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the detective bureau at 413-787-6355.