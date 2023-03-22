SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died following a shooting on Mattoon Street in Springfield Monday night.

Springfield Police were called to the 0-100 block on Mattoon Street around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds in the area. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but has died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Investigative Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355 or you can anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your tip.