SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets around 2:10 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned moments later that a man with a gunshot wound was being cared for at Mercy Medical Center.

The man was seriously injured but is expected to survive his injuries. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting.