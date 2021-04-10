One person injured after shooting on South Bridge Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department reported a shooting at 542 South Bridge on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:17 p.m. the Holyoke Police Department received a call for a car that was damaged by what the caller believed to be a bullet.

Officers then arrived at 542 South Bridge Street while the caller stated she had heard a gunshot at approximately 3:00 p.m.

At around 4:48 p.m. the Holyoke Police Department was notified by the Holyoke Medical Center that there was a gunshot victim that had been admitted.

Medical staff stated that the victim was shot in the calf and the bullet had entered the right exterior calf area and exited the right interior calf area.

The victim who has been released from the hospital refused to cooperate and refused to give a statement to the police.

The shooting is still being investigated and anyone that has information is encouraged to call the Holyoke Police Department at (413)322-6900.