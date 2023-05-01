SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been injured in an overnight shooting on Chapel Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Chapel Street following a ShotSpotter report around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries but is expected to be okay. The Springfield Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident.